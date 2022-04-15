BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Raised to $338.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $338.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BGNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $309.50.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $182.36 on Tuesday. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

