Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,912,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $44.51.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 73,992 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

