Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $17.33 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $2,902,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 73,992 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $843,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $705,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.