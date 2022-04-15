Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.68. 921,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,008. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

