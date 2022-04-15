Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTEGF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.56.

OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 87.37% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $438.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

