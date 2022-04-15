Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 493,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,846,296 shares.The stock last traded at $22.39 and had previously closed at $22.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,324 shares of company stock worth $429,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

