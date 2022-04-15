Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 493,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,846,296 shares.The stock last traded at $22.39 and had previously closed at $22.45.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,324 shares of company stock worth $429,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
