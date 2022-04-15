Basic Attention Token Price Down 8.7% This Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $63.56 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,204,735 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

