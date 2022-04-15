Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($117.39) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($83.70) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($78.26) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €73.03 ($79.38).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS opened at €51.66 ($56.15) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.27. Basf has a 52 week low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a 52 week high of €72.84 ($79.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.