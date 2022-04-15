Barclays Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $79.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.14.

NYSE:MET opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $65.48. MetLife has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 18.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in MetLife by 22.4% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

