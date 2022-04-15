Barclays Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $79.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.14.
NYSE:MET opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $65.48. MetLife has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55.
In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 18.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in MetLife by 22.4% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
