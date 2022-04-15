Barclays Raises Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $141.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $119.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.00.

ALL opened at $141.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average of $123.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after acquiring an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,036,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

