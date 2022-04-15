Barclays Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $5.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered loanDepot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered loanDepot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.34.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.10. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. Analysts predict that loanDepot will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 1,010,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares valued at $858,000.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,989 shares during the period. Wilshire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

