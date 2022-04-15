Barclays Cuts Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target to $76.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.33.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 661,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

