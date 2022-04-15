Barclays Boosts The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 730

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 720 ($9.38) to GBX 730 ($9.51) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SGE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.90) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 730.83 ($9.52).

SGE stock opened at GBX 723.40 ($9.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 693.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 742.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 611.60 ($7.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 862.20 ($11.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.72.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.90) per share, with a total value of £20,490 ($26,700.55).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

