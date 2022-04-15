Barclays Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €38.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.17) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.17) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.85 ($50.92).

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €34.16 ($37.13) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.03. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($23.32).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

