Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives $5.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

BKNIY stock remained flat at $$5.76 during midday trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 33.83%. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

