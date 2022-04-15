Bank of America Lowers Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SMFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of SMFG opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. 2.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

