Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Short Interest Down 78.7% in March

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSMX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,175,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164,981 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 104.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,879,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 960,864 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.7% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 158,710 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 132,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth $3,737,000.

Shares of BSMX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

