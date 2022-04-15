Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the March 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 991.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 616,788 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 453,904 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 452,678 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 133,874.7% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 301,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 301,218 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

NYSE:BSBR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. 779,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,490. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.0578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil) (Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.