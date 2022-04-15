Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.0026.

Shares of BBDO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,306. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

Shares of Banco Bradesco are scheduled to split on Tuesday, April 19th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, April 19th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

