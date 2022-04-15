BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 730 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 768 ($10.01).

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.73) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.23) to GBX 630 ($8.21) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.73) to GBX 860 ($11.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.56), for a total transaction of £185,085.44 ($241,185.09).

BAE Systems stock traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 765.40 ($9.97). The stock had a trading volume of 8,019,383 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 685.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 608.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

BAE Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.