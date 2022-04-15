Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babylon has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of Babylon stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51. Babylon has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

