B. Riley Trims Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Target Price to $65.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.86. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $474,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,032 shares of company stock worth $1,271,005 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

