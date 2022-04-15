Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 247,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 753,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,232.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.53%.
About Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)
AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
