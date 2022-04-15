Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 247,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 753,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,232.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ayro during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ayro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ayro by 4,722.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 89,864 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ayro by 819.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 123,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

