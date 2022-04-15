Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:AVGR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avinger has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.26). The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 171.88% and a negative return on equity of 117.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avinger will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Avinger by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avinger by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avinger by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avinger by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

