AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives 22.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 20.78.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AVDX traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,071. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 6.50 and a 1 year high of 27.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

