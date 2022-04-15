Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Shares Down 2.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $209.00 to $202.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avery Dennison traded as low as $168.55 and last traded at $168.98. Approximately 16,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 630,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.49.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AVY. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.55.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.