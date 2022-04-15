Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Avaya alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVYA. Barclays lowered their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BWS Financial lowered their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About Avaya (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.