AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,046 shares of company stock worth $20,194,087. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AutoNation by 699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 73,677 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,450,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.46. 585,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,674. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.64.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.