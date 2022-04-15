Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2,201.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

ADSK opened at $196.73 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.59 and a 200-day moving average of $257.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

