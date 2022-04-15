Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.17. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 177,480 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

