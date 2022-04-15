Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AUGX. Maxim Group started coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Augmedix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Augmedix stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. Augmedix has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 80.54% and a negative return on equity of 659.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Augmedix will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGX. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at $13,980,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $45,298,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

