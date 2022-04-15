ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATNI. BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATN International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

ATNI stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ATN International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ATN International by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ATN International during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ATN International during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

