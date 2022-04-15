Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Short Interest Update

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ACII traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 42,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 37.4% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after buying an additional 602,643 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

