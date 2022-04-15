AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $12.85 on Friday. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $93.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALOT. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AstroNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of AstroNova worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.