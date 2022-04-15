AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.
ALOT opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $93.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.71. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of AstroNova worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

