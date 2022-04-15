AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

ALOT opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $93.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.71. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05.

Get AstroNova alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of AstroNova worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALOT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.