Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
Astellas Pharma stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46.
Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.
