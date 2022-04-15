Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Astellas Pharma stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46.

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

