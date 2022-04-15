ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 4,050 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($52.78) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASC. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.39) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,694.64 ($48.14).

LON ASC opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,775.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,223.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75).

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

