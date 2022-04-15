Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Shares Down 6.2%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 26,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 57,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$0.40 price target on shares of Ascendant Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

