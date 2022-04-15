Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Artesian Resources has a payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Artesian Resources stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.35. 13,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,973. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Artesian Resources news, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $30,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,524 shares of company stock worth $500,788. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 65.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 16.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARTNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

