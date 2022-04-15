Arqma (ARQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,013.00

Arqma (ARQ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $403,698.44 and $2,013.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,012,605 coins and its circulating supply is 12,968,061 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

