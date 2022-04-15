Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.11. 10,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 17,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.86% and a negative net margin of 517.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
