Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.11. 10,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 17,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.86% and a negative net margin of 517.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

