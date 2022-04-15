Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.32% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

NYSEARCA:QINT opened at $45.03 on Friday. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06.

