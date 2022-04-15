Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 7,950 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 467,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after buying an additional 193,471 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CALF stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36.

