Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 6,765 Shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 1.51% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF by 580.8% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 274,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 234,587 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OVT opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $28.75.

