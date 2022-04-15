Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 4,863 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.54% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML opened at $54.57 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

