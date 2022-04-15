Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 28,761 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,761 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 48,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMB opened at $35.52 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.