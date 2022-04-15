Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,373,000 after purchasing an additional 222,312 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,748,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY opened at $77.51 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average is $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $168.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

