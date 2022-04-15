Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Nucor by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,594,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,245,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $165.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $166.84.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

In related news, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

