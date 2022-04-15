Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,483,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 602,658 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,547,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,938,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE opened at $155.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.09. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.69 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.