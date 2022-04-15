Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 93.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $49.76 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44.

